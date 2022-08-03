Pancake feed Saturday at fire station

Jefferson County Fire District No. 9 will sponsor a community pancake feed at the McLouth Fire Station from 6:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.

The feed is taking place in conjunction with the upcoming summer nationals.

Truck and tractor summer nationals set for Saturday at threshing grounds

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Kansas Summer Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull will be Saturday in McLouth.

The event, presented by Heart of America Antique Steam Engine and Model Association, will be Saturday at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

Gates Open at 3 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. on two tracks.

General Admission is $20 for adults and youths 11 and older, $10 for youths 6-10 and free for youths 5 and younger.

Coolers can be brought to the grounds for $15. No glass bottles are allowed.

For complete competition, class and advance entry information, visit mclouththreshingbee.com.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.