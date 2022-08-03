25 years ago: Aug. 6, 1997

Robert Alterman is asking for volunteers to help clean up around Leavenworth County State Fishing Lake. Since the lake has been opened to fishing earlier this spring, anglers have been casting their lines in a serious fashion. The Kansas Wildlife and Game Department will be installing aerators soon, which should give air to better fishing.

50 years ago: July 26, 1972

New officers for USD 464 school board were elected. New officers for 1972-73 are as follows: President, Kenneth Mahoney; Vice President, Jim Grinter; Bill Stephenson Jr. was appointed Treasurer and Anna Mary Doege was appointed Clerk of the Board. Work is progressing on the installation of the four relocatable classrooms that will house the increased enrollment of the district. The Board of Education and the Steering Committee are in the process of an in-depth look at the present curriculum. In our ever-changing society, it is of increasing importance that the curriculum of any school district constantly be evaluated to meet the needs of the students.

The body of William E. Ross, Kansas City, was found by volunteers working with the sheriff’s office and the Fish and Game Department. The man disappeared while wading with friends in high water in Stranger Creek east of Tonganoxie.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Scheller announce the birth of a daughter, Carrie Jo. She has an older sister, Debbie.

Mr. and Mrs. Harley Cook announce the birth of a daughter, LeAnne, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She was welcomed home by a brother, David.

Keith Zoellner, Extension Beef Specialist, Kansas State University, will lead the discussion on the Leavenworth County Beef Tour. At each stop the farmer will talk about his cattle operation. The tour will stop to see cattle owned by Charles Lohman. They will see Angus cows, a Charolais bull and feedlot cattle. Next feedlot heifers will be seen at the Earl Parson’s farm. The last stop will be at the Frank Hagenbuch pure bred Angus farm. There will be an animal weight judging contest. First prize: two free steak dinners at Hunter’s Restaurant in Tonganoxie.

Valley Falls — Oscar Reichart, Coal Creek Farmer, is exhibiting a 14-pound head of cabbage and says he has 50 more just like it and has 10 gallons of kraut so far.

75 years ago: July 23, 1947

With the fair coming later, there is news of a Ladies’ Exhibits building being constructed at the fairgrounds. This new space will have a cement floor. The structure will be made of lumber covered by rolled brick siding. The new hall will measure 30x60 feet and eliminate the need to rent a tent for these exhibits. It is projected to be ready for the fair this year.

The March of Dimes is continuing its public health messages with regards to Infantile Paralysis. It is not known exactly how this virus is spread so the National Foundation is recommending that we keep food covered to keep flies from landing. It is suspected that the “blue bottle” fly may be a factor in transmitting this mysterious disease. Cover leftovers promptly and keep trash and garbage bins properly covered.

Bad news for the corn crop as the late spring has damaged a healthy harvest. All of Kaw Valley is reporting tasseling at a small stage. It’s not just in our area, as travelers are sharing that this damaged crop is in many other locations as well.

It’s vacation season right now and Santa Fe Trailways has several bus trips to your favorite destinations. For just $19.30 you can purchase a round trip ticket to Colorado Springs, Colorado and enjoy a beautiful mountain view. If it’s the ocean you love, head to Miami Beach Florida for $40.15. These are round trip tickets where you can see more for less. Plan a getaway now.

100 years ago: July 27, 1922

Last Friday afternoon as the U.P. freight and passenger accommodation train was making the run from Leavenworth to Lawrence, it met with a mishap between Tonganoxie and Reno when a scale car left the track and went into the ditch beside it. Two empty coal cars were a part of the train, one of them having both trucks detached and the other having one pair left on and both were thrown from the track. A car of wheat and another box car were partly derailed and the front of the passenger coach.

A wrecker was soon brought and with a strong force of workmen the road was cleared, and the track rebuilt a part of its timbers having been made into splinters. The work was accomplished, and the motor was able to pass through Tonganoxie shortly after seven o’clock the following morning enroute to Leavenworth that it might return on the regular schedule that morning. Fortunately no one was injured in the wreck.























































In the evening a large crowd of people visited the scene and witnessed some of the work of the huge wrecker on its night job. About forty autos were lined along the roadside at one time while many others went and came all the time.

125 years ago: July 29, 1897

The bids for the new school building were opened Monday in the Ashton building. And the contract was awarded to FA Willard, the lowest bidder. There were five bidders after the contract, and there was the wide difference of $3,032 between the highest and lowest bidders.

Willard, who was awarded the contract, was formerly mayor of Argentine and now resides on the Kelly farm southeast of town. Although he has taken the contract at a remarkably low figure, he has had considerable experience in that line of work and will no doubt fulfill his contract satisfactory to all. He had the contract for the brick schoolhouse north of town which was completed last year.

The building of the new school house has again aroused different factions in town, and it is to be hoped that the awarding of the contract to a home bidder will help to allay the many unjust accusations made against the school board, who having been doing what they deemed best for the community.

On the morning that the bids were opened, hand bills were circulated around town accusing the board of being in cahoots with certain Leavenworth contractors, but unhappily for the authors of the circular, they fired their gun too soon.

Work will commence at once on the building, and it will be under the supervision of Architect Feth, of Leavenworth. The building must be completed and ready for occupancy before Oct. 1.