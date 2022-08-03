The sunflowers at Grinter Farms are progessing well and should be in full bloom come September.

Sunflowers were 6-8 inches tall as of Saturday, per the Grinter Farms Facebook page.

The fields, which are a few miles south of Tonganoxie, draw large crowds from near and far each year, usually around Labor Day.

To plan your visit to the sunflower fields, visit the Grinter Farms Facebook page in the coming weeks.