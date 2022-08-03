Game night soon will have a Tonganoxie flare for some.

The Tonganoxie Public Library Board has organized the creation of the board game. The finished board games have arrived and will be for sale starting later this week.

The games are $40 and sales will start Thursday at the farmers market in the library parking lot. The market is 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who pre-ordered the a copy of the game also can pick up their orders starting Thursday at the library, 217 E. Fourth St.

The updated version of Tonganopoly has these businesses, places and organizations filling the various spots around the board: Tonganoxie police, Evans Real Estate, Skeet Real Estate, Tonganoxie Business Association, White Birch Agency, Tonganoxie City Hall, Tonganoxie Post Office, S&S Body Shop and Auto Repair, Mid Star Lab, PCDI Homes, Wizard of Paws, Continental Title, The Mirror newspaper, First State Bank and Trust, Community National Bank, Mutual Savings, Skeet Insurance, Honey Creek Disposal, Tonganoxie Civic Club, Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank, Tonganoxie Public Library, Lynch Real Estate, HMC Coatings, The Downtown Drugstore, Chieftain Park, Gambino’s Pizza, Grinter Farms, Pleasant Valley Veterinary, Tonganoxie Community Historical Society, Tonganoxie Family Dentistry, Ranjbar Orthodontics, LADD Service Company and Tonganoxie Eye Care.

The original version of the game was produced in the early 1990s. Proceeds from the game sales will go back to Tonganoxie Public Library. For more about the library, visit tonganoxielibrary.org