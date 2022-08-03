Today's news

Tonganoxie City Council approves payment in property abatement cases in city limits

Tonganoxie City Council Chambers are moving to the former public library at Third and Bury streets. In-person meetings also available for viewing on a city YouTube Channel could start with the Jan. 19 regular meeting.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 3, 2022

Tonganoxie City Council members approved a resolution levying special assessments against property within the city during a regular meeting Monday in Tonganoxie City Council Chambers.

The council approved the measure, 4-0, as the city looks to collect on unpaid costs incurred with abatement of unsafe structures.

The city is seeking more than $20,000 through the ordinance, which covers costs on two properties. At 602 Yoeke Street, the city is seeking $19,630.23 to cover public notices and certified mailings, an asbestos survey, demolition and tree removal, along with another $350 for mowing and weed removal. In addition, the city listed $630 for mowing and weed removal at 1731 E. Fourth St.

Overall the city council’s meeting was short following a 1.5-hour budget work session.

The council also discussed the governing body’s vacancy with the recent death of Rocky Himpel and later read aloud and approved a proclamation recognizing Himpel’s lifetime of public service.

Members also met in executive session for 10 minutes to discuss attorney-client discussions with the city attorney, city manager and assistant city manager. No action was taken during the closed-door session.

