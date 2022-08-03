Tonganoxie City Council members paid tribute to a fellow council member who died last month.

Council members approved a proclamation in honor of Rocky Himpel for his lifetime of public service and service to Tonganoxie.

Himpel, who was serving a second term on the Tonganoxie City Council, died July 17 at the age of 69.

Council members Jake Dale, Chris Donnelly, Loralee Stevens and Jennifer McCutchen, one by one, read portions of the proclamation before Mayor David Frese read the final paragraphs of the proclamation. The council then voted unanimously to approve the tribute.

The document touched on Himpel’s time as Oskaloosa City Council member from 1992-97 and mayor there from 1997-99. A 1970 Tonganoxie High School graduate, Himpel was elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 on the Tonganoxie City Council. He also was appointed planning commissioner for the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Board in 2019.

While a member of the city council, Himpel helped in the growth of the city and served an integral part in the city council approving an agreement with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for a manufacturing facility at Tonganoxie Business Park. Construction continues on the facility, which is the largest private capital investment in Leavenworth County to date.

Himpel, who also served as Pro Tem on the Tonganoxie City Council, contributed to the completion of several projects as a member of the Tonganoxie governing body, such as the new public library, an interceptor sanitary sewer and water line to Tonganoxie Business Park, reconstruction of the Church Street bridge and other infrastructure improvements.

Applications being accepted to fill unexpired term

Tonganoxie City Council is taking applications for an appointed position with the death of Rocky Himpel.

A post on the city’s website provides application information for residents interested in serving out his unexpired term, which ends in January 2026.

Statutes require that a new council member be appointed within a 60-day window.

City Manager George Brajkovic said it’s hoped that a first round of candidate reviews could take place at the next council meeting, which is Aug. 15.

If an appointment is made, it would need to take place before Sept. 16. The last regular meeting before that deadline is Sept. 6. A special meeting could be scheduled after that regular meeting to vote on an appointment if needed. If no appointment is made before the Sept. 16 deadline, a special election would need to be held, per statute.

Applications can be found at the city’s website, tonganoxie.org.