Marble madness is coming Thursday

The library is the place to be for all things marbles this week.

Collector and marble expert Rich Maxwell will visit Tonganoxie Public Library from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

He will engage youths and families in marble games and assist them in building marble roller coasters.

All ages can participate, and there will even be prizes.

Back-to-school crafts planned for next week

It’s almost time for the return to school, and the library is helping children get ready with back-to-school drop-in craft days.



On Tuesday, families can stop by from either 10 a.m.-noon or 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Youths will be able to design their own pencil pouch or make a squishy stress monster. No registration required to participate.

— Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library.