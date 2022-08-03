Today's news

Tonganoxie Library Corner: Marble madness is coming Thursday; Back-to-school crafts planned for next week

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Kim Downing

August 3, 2022

Marble madness is coming Thursday

The library is the place to be for all things marbles this week.

Collector and marble expert Rich Maxwell will visit Tonganoxie Public Library from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

He will engage youths and families in marble games and assist them in building marble roller coasters.

All ages can participate, and there will even be prizes.

Back-to-school crafts planned for next week

It’s almost time for the return to school, and the library is helping children get ready with back-to-school drop-in craft days.

On Tuesday, families can stop by from either 10 a.m.-noon or 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Youths will be able to design their own pencil pouch or make a squishy stress monster. No registration required to participate.

— Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment