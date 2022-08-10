Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank continues to announce its most-needed items for its food pantry.

Items currently on that list are pasta green beans, eggs, corn, SpaghettiOs and similar canned goods.

Good Shepherd, at 423 E. Fourth St., accepts donations for the store and food bank 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday unless it’s closed for a holiday that falls on one of those days. The store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. those days.