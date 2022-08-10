The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is taking applications for “cadets” in this year’s Citizens Academy, which starts next week.

The nine-week academy meets Thursday evenings and community members will have the opportunity to learn about and experience all aspects of the sheriff’s office and its role in the community.

Enrollment is free, but space is limited.

Participants will learn about what the office does for the community, its history and all of its operations, from patrol to investigations and communications center to the jail. Interested residents 18 and older should contact Sgt. Ailin at 913-704-9000. AAilin@LVSheriff.org.