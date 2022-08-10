Archive for Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Local student on dean’s list at Fairleigh Dickinson
August 10, 2022
An area student has been named to the Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.
Riley Phillips, Leavenworth, KS, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).
