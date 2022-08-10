An area student has been named to the Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.

Riley Phillips, Leavenworth, KS, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).