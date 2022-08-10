25 years ago: Aug. 6, 1997

A meeting of the 24-40 Highway Celebration Planning Committee will be held on Tuesday evening, August 19, 1997, at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room of First State Bank and Trust, Basehor, KS. The Planning Committee is a joint effort of the Basehor and Tonganoxie Chambers of Commerce.

Jerry Starcher and Ron Starcher, S&S of Tonganoxie present Auto Info as a paid advertisement. This week, the topic is Meeting Your Tie Rod Ends. The ad ends with a hint: The less severe the driving conditions, and the more frequently that tie rod ends with grease fittings are lubricated, the longer they will last.

Monday, August 11, at 8:00 AM will be the dedication of the arch and plaque recently constructed over the walkway to the Reusch VFW Park. A generous contribution by a currently anonymous donor has made possible the addition of this architectural feature. Local VFW Post officials will officiate at the ceremony to which the public is invited.

50 years ago: Aug. 10, 1972

The Leavenworth County Fair, with better facilities and larger grounds than ever before, will get under way for the 46th consecutive year on Wednesday, August 26th. The first day spectacular will be the annual parade up Fourth Street to the fairgrounds.

Rick Walker,11, trapped a frog in a small lake in his front yard and brought it to the DeSoto Days jump contest. It won by leaping 13 feet 5 inches.

Lawrence Botkin killed a timber rattler on his farm in Basehor that measured four feet long and seven inches in diameter. It had thirteen rattles and a button.

During the month of July, Leavenworth County received several substantial rains. As a result, crops continue to look excellent, and many newly constructed ponds are filling with water.

It’s good news for first grade girls in Tonganoxie. An announcement from the Santa Fe Trail Council of Girl Scouts states a pilot program will open the Brownie Girl Scout program to Tonganoxie first graders.

There are business improvements in Tonganoxie. Murray’s Pharmacy is in the initial work of remodeling, with new windows in the front and new brick work making an attractive improvement.

The W. R. Grace Fertilizer Building used by Emery Feed Store, received a coat of white paint this week and looks nice and really lights up that part of town.

Mike Mahoney left by plane for California where he is a guest this week of Bob Ralston, organist and pianist on the Lawrence Welk Show, at the Ralston home in San Fernando Valley. Their itinerary includes dinner aboard the Queen Mary, Disneyland, Knots Berry Farm and other places of interest. The following thanked voters for their support in the Primary Election and ask for continued support in the General Election: Mary Kate Gausz, Kate Staley, Dan Hawes, Susie Parmer, Bill Adams, Howard Vining, John Bower, and Kenneth Zachariah.

75 years ago: Aug. 7, 1947

A fly and her daughter were walking on a bald man’s head. The mother turned to her offspring: “My dear, when I was your age, this was only a footpath.”

A family reunion was enjoyed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Sparks, Sr. on July 27.

Latest bouquet is one of gladiolas brought in by Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Leimkuhler, northwest of Tonganoxie. There are 64 varieties and the Leimkuhlers have all of them, planting them at various times so that they have gladiolas all summer.

100 years ago: Aug. 10, 1922

As can be seen by the ordinance published on another page of this paper, the Mayor and Councilmen have provided for a sanitary sewer system for Tonganoxie. The ordinance referred to provides only for the main sewer system and the disposal plant. This part of the plant will cost approximately $45,000. The ordinance providing for the laterals will be published in the near future.

The ordinance provides for the construction of all the main sewers as outlined in the plans of the engineers to take care of the whole town. It is a question as to just how much of the lateral system will be put in at this time. But from the attitude of the Council, it is quite likely that the bigger part of the engineers’ plans will be carried out.

The septic tank and disposal plant will be located on the Foley place east of town, from which it will empty into Tonganoxie creek.

The Condensery sewage according to the plans, will have to be treated separately before it is emptied into the sewer.

It is the intention of the Council to build this system this fall and winter as will be seen by the advertisement for bids on the proposition in this paper. The bids are to be opened on Friday, the 25th of August. This will assure work this next winter and will be badly needed if the prevailing strikes are not soon settled.

125 years ago: Aug. 12, 1897

Two members of the city council were absent at Monday evening’s session.

Policeman Carper got his walking papers for remarking that he would not raise his finger to stop an escaping prisoner.

Bids for building a culvert on Fifth street were laid over until the next regular meeting,

The annual tax levy was made the same as last year. The sinking fund for test well bonds was given two and one-half mills, the street and alley fund three and one-half mills, and the general-purpose fund six mills.