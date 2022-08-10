Second Harvest will have its next delivery to Tonganoxie this week, but food distribution will be around 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

The mobile pantry will deliver earlier in the day Thursday due to the hotter summer days. The pantry visits Tonganoxie the second Thursday of each month. Items are distributed at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. All are eligible to utilize the food, with each vehicle allowed to accept food for up to three families.

The pickup generally is the second Thursday of each month. Produce and other grocery food items are available to all residents at each of the pickups.

Motorists are encouraged to get to the dropoff before 9 a.m., as distribution begins after the truck arrives and it sometimes gets to Tonganoxie before 10 a.m. Lines also can get long at the dropoff, so early arrival also is good due to the high demand.