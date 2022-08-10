The Tonganoxie USD 464 school district will have a slight decrease in its mill rate for 2023.

The school board approved a budget to be published that carries a mill levy rate of up to 62.383 mills. That’s down slightly from the 2022 rate of 62.390 and 2021 (62.582).

Following Monday’s decision the budget will be published in The Mirror, as it is the school’s official newspaper and by state statute budgets must be published. A public hearing will also take place at an upcoming school board meeting before the final budget is submitted to the county next month.