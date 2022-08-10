Swimmers still have some days left to get in the pool before the summer season concludes, but weekday operation will conclude at the end of the week.

Friday will be the final weekday in which Tonganoxie Water Park is open during the summer. The pool still will be open on weekends after that, with Labor Day Weekend being the final weekend of the summer season. Pool hours are 1-8 p.m. through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Adult swim is noon-1 p.m. daily.