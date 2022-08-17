The Bureau of Land Management will offer 120 wild horses and burros for adoption this weekend in Lawrence, according to a news release from the federal agency.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.

The two-day event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Adoptions will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

BLM has adoptions previously in the area, as adoptions have taken place at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in Tonganoxie, with the most recent being in 2016.

As part of its efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Lawrence, according to the news release.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 and have no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; 5 feet for yearlings; and 4.5 feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.

For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.