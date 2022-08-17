First State Bank and Trust employees present a check for $24,828.30 to Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members Monday at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

The funds are donated through the bank’s debit card program in which donations are made with each transaction of customers’ Tonganoxie Chieftains debit card. Pictured, from left, are FSTB&T’s Sandy Waller, Tamara Morando and Debbie Krivjansky and board members Karen Bottary and Drew Overmiller.