First State Bank and Trust had a groundbreaking Tuesday for a trust and financial services office building in Basehor.

The new 10,000 square-foot facility will be at 15330 Wolf Creek Parkway. Lisbona Architects, Inc., designed the building. Julius Kaaz Construction Company is building the structure.

In addition to trust, fiduciary and wealth management services, the building will include limited tenant office space. The site will also feature a 24-hour automatic teller machine.

First State Bank & Trust broke ground on its first banking facility in Basehor more than 33 years ago.

Shawna Gilmore, senior vice president/trust officer, with more than 25 years of banking and wealth management experience, leads the trust department and financial services team. Dustin Barker, vice President /trust officer, has more than a decade of experience as an snalyst and team leader with a large investment advisory firm.

Barker provides investment management expertise and develops plans personalized to individual client needs.

First State Bank & Trust is an independent community bank with its roots deep in Kansas banking since 1893. The bank has locations in Basehor, Tonganoxie, Lawrence, Perry and Kansas City. It’s headquartered in Leavenworth County and has been owned by the current group of local stockholders since 1979.

Learn more about First State Bank & Trust at www.firststateks.com.