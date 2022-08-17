Genesis Schools is set to start a new academic year today.

Genesis Schools includes preschool offerings and Genesis Christian Academy for grades K-7.

GCA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this school year and celebrate the milestone later this fall.

In addition, Mary Sousa is the new school administrator after serving two years as an elementary school teacher at GCA.

For more on Genesis Schools, look for a story in the Aug. 24 print edition of The Mirror and online.