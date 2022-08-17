Photo by Shawn Linenberger.
Enlarge photo.
Genesis Schools is set to start a new academic year today. Teachers and staff are, front row, from left, Denise Bixby, office manager, Mary Sousa, academy administrator, Jill Holmes, classroom aide/before and after school care, Kerri Lynne, preschool director, Danielle Willis, 3-year-old preschool, Olivia Rhodes, Pre-K, and Darla Shelton, Pre-K; back row, from left, Heather Francis, kindergarten, Monisha Funk, first grade, Holly Cawthorn, second grade, Megan Reischman, third grade, Kara Caraway, fourth grade and physical education, Abby Frisbie, middle school, Denise Sours, middle school and physical education, and Ashlee Williams, classroom aide. Sousa is the new administrator after spending the past two years as a teacher at Genesis. This also marks the 25th anniversary for the school. Festivities to commemorate the milestone are being planned. For more on the new year at Genesis, look for a story in next week’s print edition.
Genesis Schools is set to start a new academic year today.
Genesis Schools includes preschool offerings and Genesis Christian Academy for grades K-7.
GCA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this school year and celebrate the milestone later this fall.
In addition, Mary Sousa is the new school administrator after serving two years as an elementary school teacher at GCA.
For more on Genesis Schools, look for a story in the Aug. 24 print edition of The Mirror and online.
