School starts Thursday for McLouth students

McLouth USD 342 will get the 2022-23 academic year started Thursday.

Classes will start that day for students at McLouth elementary, middle and high schools.

Fall preview is Friday

The fall preview for McLouth middle and high school teams will be Friday. The McLouth Middle School volleyball team will have its preview starting at 5 p.m. at the Purple Gymnasium, while the McLouth High volleyball team will have its preview starting at 6 p.m. at the Gold Gymnasium.

The MMS and MHS cross country teams will be featured starting at 7 p.m., while MHS and MMS football teams will also start at 7 p.m. All cross country and football teams will be at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

Old Jefferson Town Day is Aug. 27 in Oskaloosa

Jefferson County Historical Society, on U.S. Highway 59 in Oskaloosa, will sponsor Old Jefferson Town Day on Aug. 27.

There will be a tractor ride and show, antique/modern tractors, pedal tractors and stationary engines for show. Cars, trucks and other collectibles are also welcome.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the ride set to start at 8:30 a.m. The show runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

A lunch buffet will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Youths showing pedal tractors can do so for $1. Early Registration for the show is a $35 donation; For the day of the ride and show, donation is $40. Lunch buffet is a $12 donation.

Spectators can view events for free.

Proceeds benefit the JCHS and Old Jefferson Town for building repairs.

Donations may be designated for the Proposed Agricultural Building nonprofit organization.

For more information, please contact: Mary J. Luse at 913-683-0539 or mjluse@gmail.com; Facebook at oldjeffersontownks or the webpage at oldjeffersontown.com.

