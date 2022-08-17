A Leavenworth County Sheriff’s officer responded to a report of theft of deception in the 21000 block of 147th Street, Basehor.

Initial reports indicated the resident had been scammed out of $12,000.

During the course of the scam, a person indicated that a family member was in jail and the victim needed to provide money to get them out. In this scam they sent a “courier” to the home to retrieve the money.

Deputies were called to the home again the following morning when the suspect called back attempting to gather more funds. Deputies set up on the residence and waited for the scammers, reports said.

At 2 p.m. Friday, arrangements were made to exchange cash with the suspect from the victim at the parking lot of a nearby church in Basehor.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at the church parking lot and towed his vehicle from the lot. He was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on charges of theft by deception and obstruction.