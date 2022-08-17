At LMH Health, we strive to work in joy and create a workplace that is both fun and meaningful to both patients and employees. Over 2,000 employees and providers call LMH Health home, and some have been a part of our team for generations. Local families, couples and siblings continue to work for LMH Health to help strengthen the Lawrence community.



What makes LMH Health so special?

“For me, it’s the people,” said Dianna Hetrick, a buyer in materials management for LMH Health. “I have made lifelong friends at LMH Health. There are so many people I can talk to in the hallways and I know their family history. I have seen their children grow up and I know their whole families, even some of their moms.”

Hetrick has been an employee at LMH Health since 1998. Hetrick has two daughters, Mandi Quigley and Mardi Bowlin, who are also employees of LMH Health. In addition to her two daughters, her sister-in-law has retired from LMH Health and her niece was once part of our team as well.

While at work, their family has made it a tradition to see each other almost every day during their lunch hour.

“Before COVID-19 hit, my sister-in-law, daughters and I would have lunch every day together. We always took our lunches at 12:30 p.m. so we could eat together,” said Hetrick.

Quigley, an RN in the Endoscopy Center, mentioned how she, her mother and sister have gone bowling after work before. All three of them enjoy volunteering with Junior Achievement as LMH Health employees.

In their hours outside of work, Hetrick and her daughters participate in a book club with other employees.

“We try to do a book club with some of our friends at LMH Health about once every six weeks,” Hetrick said. “Some of the members of the book club I have been friends with for over 15 years. Participating in our book club is a great way to get out of the hospital but still keep our hospital friends.”

Bowlin, who serves as LMH Health’s performance improvement director, has stayed with the organization for the past 20 years not only because her family is here, but also because she loves the sense of pride she has working here.

“I love that I see my mom and sister in the hallways,” she said. “I love hearing colleagues mention their names and what great work they’re doing. I love that I applied for an entry-level job 22 years ago but have been allowed to learn and grow with the organization. Overall, I love the community atmosphere.”

Personal connections to LMH Health

Claire Wilkinson, RN in obstetrics, has been a registered nurse at LMH Health for five years but also has a personal connection to her job. Both Claire and her mother were born at LMH Health. In addition, Claire gave birth to her three children here.

“I love working at LMH Health because I am taking care of familiar faces,” she said. “You get to see the same people repeatedly and get to build connections with one another. Part of what is cool about working in Lawrence is I see friends, neighbors, old classmates and familiar faces that I have known my whole life while on the job.”

Why LMH Health?

Bowlin believes that working in healthcare is hard, but important. She is proud to be a part of an organization that is committed to its vision and is valuable to the community and to the patients it serves.

”I think that LMH Health’s culture is special because we understand the importance of being there for our community,” she said. “We are our community. My family members are consumers of healthcare—we all are. I count on this organization to be there and I understand the importance and the responsibility of being a part of that.”

Quigley shared that LMH Health’s culture is so special because it is located in a small community.

“Lawrence is my home. I grew up here. It is where my roots are, a great place to work where everyone is super friendly,” she said. “LMH Health is small enough to have a personal connection which provides a good way to get the job done.”

She began her career at LMH Health as a part-time employee during high school. After attending school in the morning, Quigley would spend her afternoons and evenings dedicated to working at LMH Health.

The employees at LMH Health are proud to continue our mission each and every day. They take pride in our organization and love the opportunity to give back to their local Lawrence community.

“LMH Health is a great organization to work for – one where I plan to spend the rest of my career,” said Hetrick. “I am very proud to say I work here and that both of my daughters work here.”

— Shea Eckert is an intern with LMH Health.