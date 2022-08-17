25 years ago: Aug. 20, 1997

This year’s fair was a smashing success, even without the mass car wreck. Attendance was high, as usual, with the figure estimated to be in excess of 15,000. The weather almost cooperated. A heavy but not drenching rain on opening day cooled things down, but a treacherous downpour Thursday evening as the festivities were breaking up, contributed to a five-car accident that involved 21 people and sent 3 of them to area hospitals.

A record amount of money was paid for livestock at the Leavenworth County Fair on August 15, 1977 — $128,148 was paid to Leavenworth County 4-H livestock project members at the premium auction. The previous high was 1996 when $106,000 was paid.

50 years ago: Aug. 17, 1972

Tonganoxie school levy will rise 11.83 mills for 1972-73 because of the rapidly growing school district. The school board approved a budget of $906,124 and a 55.65 mill levy. Extra teachers are needed for the elementary and there is also a state mandated special education program.

Tonganoxie schools have long recognized the need for helping meet the nutritional needs of its students. Our schools serve a well-balanced nutritional lunch each day. The charge to students who can pay is .35 cents in elementary and .40 cents in high school. However, since some families find it difficult to pay this full price, the school will provide lunches free of charge or at a reduced price. Applications will be sent home the first day of school.

The 1972 Chieftain yearbooks have arrived and will be distributed at a signing party in the High School cafeteria Thursday.

A complete new automatic bakery has been installed at Champion’s IGA Grocery. Mrs. Jo Leavitt and Mrs. Betty Ford are the operators. The bakery will provide home baked bread, rolls, dinner rolls, and a multitude of goodies for customers. Smells Good!

The Fair Parade Wednesday evening was certainly one of the best and largest ever. Fair activities will continue through Saturday evening. The Abdullah Shrine has been present in every parade for years at the County Fair. They have an old model car that caused many comments.

Tonganoxie keeps changing. A new supermarket is in its final stages on 24-40 opposite the Drive-In. There is a new front in the building west of McRill’s Liquor Store. There is a fancy new black-topped parking lot south of First State Bank where Tonganoxie Lumber Company used to be. The Safety Skate Company on the Leavenworth Road near the Oh-Zo-Dry Paint Company has recently enlarged.

75 years ago: Aug. 7, 1947

Bad news for fishermen in our area as word comes out that the Tonganoxie State Lake will be closed for a period of two years. The Fish and Game Department reports that there will be repairs done to the outlet valve, which has been a difficult problem to correct.

If the fishing situation wasn’t bad enough, let’s talk about the hot weather and high humidity. Temperatures this past week topped 106 degrees but it’s the light showers in the evenings that are pushing the humidity past the bearable mark. No one has fried an egg on Fourth Street, but the pan is ready.

There’s a band concert tonight in the park. Hope “Let it Snow” is part of their repertoire.

Friday was Army Air Force Day and in celebration a group of 95 planes flew over the Tonganoxie area at 5:00 pm. It was the largest group of planes to ever fly over our area.

Laming Tractor and Implement has announced that they are an authorized dealer for the new Ford Tractor and Dearborn Implements. Also check out the new Hoover Sweeper at Zellner’s. It beats as it sweeps as it cleans. Sounds like a housewife’s dream.

100 years ago: Aug. 17, 1922

The City Council met in regular session last Monday evening at the City Hall. The usual bills were paid.

At the next meeting of the Council objections will be heard on establishing of the new grade on Main Street. The appraisers found that none of the property on the street was damaged by the establishment of the new grade.

The Council made the tax levy for the next year. The ordinance will be found elsewhere in this paper. The levy as passed provides a tax of two mills for general revenue, three mills for waterworks bonds and maintenance, one mill for fire protection, two mill for paving bonds and interest, and two mills for bonds to be issued for the sewer system. The levy carries a tax of a total of ten mills or one mill more than last year.

The Council instructed the City Clerk to purchase five hundred feet of fire hose.

125 years ago: Aug. 19, 1897

The excavation for the new [public] schoolhouse is finished, and a good foundation has been made on which to lay the walls. The excavation is four feet deep. A Lawrence man will lay the walls, and work will commence on them at once.

The school board has employed the teachers for the school this winter, and the number has been increased to five. L.M. Spray will be the principal, and the others are Mrs. Spray, Miss Ella Davis, Miss Mary Phenicie, and Francis Jones, but they have not yet been assigned to departments. School will open as soon as the new building is completed.

The Friends Academy will open for its fall term a week from next Tuesday. Preparations for the opening have been in progress several weeks. The inside of the building has been repaired and made ready for occupancy. The outside is now being painted white with brown trimmings and will present a much more respectable appearance than before.

Prof. King is at present visiting in various parts of the county and getting parents interested in the school.

Prof. King will be glad to talk over the work of the Academy with any who are undecided as to the course they wish to pursue. All students who wish to attend the Academy this winter should communicate with us at once.

Pupils of the public school who are sufficiently advanced in their studies, may find it to their advantage to attend the Academy this fall before the completion of the public-school building. The principal will see that no additional expense of new books be incurred by those entering thus for a short time. All who would like such an arrangement please call on us soon.

The Academy also takes pleasure in announcing to the public that a course in shorthand and bookkeeping will be given if sufficient students can be procured to form a class. The principal reserves the right to admit only those to the class to whom he believes the work will be of advantage and who will be able to do it thoroughly.