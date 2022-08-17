Back-to-school party is Thursday

Tonganoxie Public Library is giving youths a celebration for the start of the school year from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the free event, children can hear stories, play games and enjoy ice cream treats. Fun for everyone!

Big book sale runs Thursday through Sunday

It’s time for a big book sale!

The sale, organized by the Friends of the Tonganoxie Public Library, will start at 5 p.m. Thursday. The sale will include a wide variety of items including books for all ages and in all genres, plus DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. The sale will be indoors in the library’s Community Room. Very low pricing! The sale will be available for viewing during open library hours through Sunday.

Family movie event later this month

Come see “Detective Pikachu” in a whole new way in this entertaining family movie event starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

Moviegoers will be a part of the movie action! Hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be served at the start. Attendance will be limited to 40 people, and anyone 10 years old and younger needs to have an adult guest, too.



U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth program is next week at library

We’re going to get an in-depth tour of the birthplace of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, USP Leavenworth, on Aug. 27 when author and former correctional officer Kenneth LaMaster visits.

LaMaster served almost 30 years at the Penitentiary as a correctional officer, materials handler, and as the institution historian, he has the inside details. The prison has housed some of the most notorious criminals, gangsters, domestic and international terrorists, politicians and celebrities.

The program begins at noon at the library.

— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library.