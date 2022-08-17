Archive for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Tonganoxie Water Park open weekends in final weeks of summer season

Gabriel Meitler, 8, competes Friday for the Tongie Tidal Waves during a home meet at Tonganoxie Water Park. The meet was the season finale for this year's Tonganoxie squad.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 17, 2022

Swimmers still have a few days left to get in the pool before the summer season concludes.

The pool still will be open on weekends, with Labor Day Weekend being the final weekend of the summer season. Pool hours are 1-8 p.m. through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Adult swim is noon-1 p.m. daily.

