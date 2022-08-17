Archive for Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tonganoxie Water Park open weekends in final weeks of summer season
August 17, 2022
Swimmers still have a few days left to get in the pool before the summer season concludes.
The pool still will be open on weekends, with Labor Day Weekend being the final weekend of the summer season. Pool hours are 1-8 p.m. through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Adult swim is noon-1 p.m. daily.
