The annual Tongie Tailgate back-to-school event is almost here.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

Students and teams from the three district schools will be recognized during the event. Hot dogs and refreshments also will be served.

Spectators attending the event also will get to take in a perfomance from the Tonganoxie High School Marching Chieftains, Chieftain Stars and Chieftain and Warrior Spirit Squads, meet fall sports athletes and recognize the Tonganoxie Elementary School Braves students of the month from the 2020-21 academic year.

For more information, visit tong464.org or the district’s Facebook page.

Classes start Thursday for select students in the district, including freshmen, with a half-day of classes.

A full day of classes start for students in grades 1-12 on Friday.