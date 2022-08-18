Some residents can expect a planned electric outage tonight.

City of Tonganoxie staff posted a Facebook update about Evergy planning the outage.

"The City of Tonganoxie, like other directly impacted customers, has been contacted by Evergy Power Company, a local electric utility service provider, with notification that an area in the City limits of Tonganoxie will experience a planned electric service outage," the post says.

It will start about 8 p.m. Thursday while underground infrastructure work is completed. The area for the planned service outage can generally be described as the area from the 100 block to the 600 block of Fourth Street.

Evergy has information on outage maps here and how to contact Evergy here.

Customer service is 800-383-1183.