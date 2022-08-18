Archive for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Tonganoxie Farmers Market in library parking lot on Thursdays

Annabelle Frese Designs | Stranger Creek Creative

By Shawn Linenberger

August 18, 2022

The Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot is busy spot on Thursday nights.

This year's Tonganoxie Farmers Market again takes place 5-8 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot at 217 E. Fourth St.

Foods, flowers and more are featured weekly. This year's market started in May and will conclude in mid-October.

For more information, visit the Tonganoxie Farmers Market Facebook page.

