The Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot is busy spot on Thursday nights.

This year's Tonganoxie Farmers Market again takes place 5-8 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot at 217 E. Fourth St.

Foods, flowers and more are featured weekly. This year's market started in May and will conclude in mid-October.

For more information, visit the Tonganoxie Farmers Market Facebook page.