Tonganoxie Farmers Market in library parking lot on Thursdays
August 18, 2022
The Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot is busy spot on Thursday nights.
This year's Tonganoxie Farmers Market again takes place 5-8 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot at 217 E. Fourth St.
Foods, flowers and more are featured weekly. This year's market started in May and will conclude in mid-October.
For more information, visit the Tonganoxie Farmers Market Facebook page.
