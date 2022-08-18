The Seventh Annual Tonganoxie Golf Tournament is coming up later this month and again will be helping a handful of Tonganoxie High athletics programs.

The tournament will have two sessions, with the first starting at 8 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Falcon Lakes Golf Course.

There also will be lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the course clubhouse at Falcon Lakes Golf Club, 4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor.

Entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team. Those fees cover green fees, range balls, a golf cart and lunch.

Registration forms are due to the THS office by Friday or they may be emailed to coaches. Fees can be submitted with registration forms or paid the day of the tournament.

The tournament will benefit THS golf teams, basketball teams and THS softball.

Coaches can be contacted at dsandburg@tong464.org (boys and girls golf coach Doug Sandburg), pjones@tong464.org (boys basketball coach Phil Jones), swittman@tong464.org (softball coach Stephanie Wittman) or mloomis@tong464.org (baseball coach Mitch Loomis).

Hole sponsorship is $300 and silent auction items also will be accepted. Businesses should reach out to coaches for logo or pictures for hole sponsor signs.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble format, with mulligans and hole contests available.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each of three flights, morning and afternoon sessions combined.