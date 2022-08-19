The annual Tongie Tailgate back-to-school event has been moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

The event now will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Beatty Field on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

Students and teams from the three district schools will be recognized during the event. Hot dogs and refreshments also will be served.

Spectators attending the event also will get to take in a performance from the Tonganoxie High School Marching Chieftains, Chieftain Stars and Chieftain and Warrior Spirit Squads, meet fall sports athletes and recognize the Tonganoxie Elementary School Braves students of the month from the 2020-21 academic year.

Other events at Tonganoxie High have been moved to Monday:

• 3:30-5 p.m., THS Back to School Night at THS. Parents should reach out to THS directly if they would like to meet or speak with a teacher or other staff.

• 4:30 pm., the THS info session will take place in the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

For more information, visit tong464.org or the district’s Facebook page.