Leadership Southern Leavenworth County will start a new class next month, but the organization is continuing to accept applications.

LSLC, which was established in the early 1990s, is a community leadership program that gives participants a closer look at local and state government, local education and communications while also exploring leadership competencies, civic engagement and volunteerism.

The class meets the second Wednesday of each month from September to April at various sites in the area. A graduation luncheon will take place May 4.

LSLC also partners with Kansas Leadership Center. Participants in the local leadership organization also get special access to KLC programming.

Leadership Southern Leavenworth County has “students” ranging from high school students at Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood and Lansing to retired residents.

Tuition for the class is $200. Businesses and organizations can sponsor their employees individually, or there are additional levels of class sponsorships available.

Leadership Southern Leavenworth County is thought to be the only CLP in Kansas to include high school students in the class alongside business professionals.

For more info, email slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com or visit the LSLC Facebook page. The first class will be Sept. 14 at Basehor Community Library.