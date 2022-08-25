Tonganoxie Police Department has joined with other agencies across the state for the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign.

The campaign, which started Saturday, is aimed at removing impaired drivers from roadways.

It is illegal to drive under the influence, as alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. In the United States, one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes, per a release from TPD.

The annual campaign, runs through Sept. 7 and is intended to detour drivers from making the decision to drive while impaired. Officers don’t want to meet anyone under these circumstances, so they ask that motorists please buckle up and drive sober.