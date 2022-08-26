A magical postseason run helped the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team finish 2022 with a 13-7-1 record and third-place finish at state in Class 4-1A.

That team was senior-laden, but this year’s roster has 11 returners on varsity, so the Chieftains look poised to challenge for another state run in 2023.

“In the preseason we’ve been looking good,” said THS coach Jon Orndorff. “It’s always exciting to get back into it.”

Orndorff also noted that Mother Nature has been a friend in what sometimes is not a pleasant time to get a season started in that August Kansas heat.

“It’s been cooler,” he said. “It’s better than those 100-degree summer days we were having.”

A year ago at this time, Orndorff was in Nebraska. He had finished up his tenure with THS soccer and moved with his wife to the Conrhusker State. Following a midseason coaching resignation, Orndorff came back to help guide the program on an interim basis and watched as THS put together one of its best finishes in program history at the state tourney in Topeka.

“It was a great year and those boys deserved it,” Orndorff said.

He then jumped back into coaching the girls team in the spring and now is back full-time with a move back to Tonganoxie. David Frese also is back as assistant coach.

Lost to graduation from 2022 are Mason Khanthaboury, Lukas Parizek, Owen Welsh, Cutler Kietzmann, Ben Mnaus, Dayton Novtoney, Kadyn Maggert, Danile Zesati and Mike irwin on the varsity level.

But returning are all-area selections Brenan Kuzmic and Jackson McWilliams. Kuzmic is one of four seniors on this year’s squad. Orndorff expects a good year of leadership from Kuzmic, as well as fellow seniors Trent Barnes, Derick Barnes and Cooper Waters.

McWilliams, the team’s standout goalie, is a junior. Fellow juniors Aiden Van Middlesworth, Gavin Shupe, Cademon Albert and Brendan Bowlin are among a core of players expected to challenge for a Frontier League title in what is expected to be a pretty solid field.

Orndorff said Spring Hill should be a strong contender and that Louisburg, Eudora and Baldwin are historically tough. LHS also has a new coach this season.

The THS coach also pointed to a up-and-coming freshman class that could challenge for some varsity spots.

This year’s squad again will have international representation. Juniors Xabier Elorriaga and Iker Ragues Roma are foreign exchange students from Spain and are playing for THS this fall. Parizek, who is from the Czech Republic, was an exchange student last year and finished with a multitude of postseason honors last year.

Tonganoxie High opens the season at 6 p.m. Friday against Kansas City Christian on its home turf at Beatty Field.