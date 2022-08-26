Tonganoxie High football will get some exhibition plays from scrimmage Friday when they participate in a football jamboree at Paola.

A handful of teams will go against each other for a certain number of plays and then trade off to take on another opponent for limited plays.

Scrimmages start at 7 p.m. at Paola.

The Preston Troyer era officially gets under way the next week when the new THS head coach and his squad take on archrival Basehor-Linwood in the season opener Sept. 2 at Basehor.