Tonganoxie High football heads south to Paola for preseason jubiliee
August 26, 2022
Tonganoxie High football will get some exhibition plays from scrimmage Friday when they participate in a football jamboree at Paola.
A handful of teams will go against each other for a certain number of plays and then trade off to take on another opponent for limited plays.
Scrimmages start at 7 p.m. at Paola.
The Preston Troyer era officially gets under way the next week when the new THS head coach and his squad take on archrival Basehor-Linwood in the season opener Sept. 2 at Basehor.
