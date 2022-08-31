The swimming season is about to conclude at Tonganoxie Water Park. The city pool will be open Saturday and Sunday and then will be open one last day on Labor Day Monday.

Tonganoxie Water Park will be open 1-8 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday and 1-8 p.m. Monday.

There also is adult swim from noon-1 p.m. each day. The pool opened for the season back in May.