For more than a year, Leavenworth County Humane Society (LCHS, Inc.) has been at more than 200% capacity for dogs.



Why? Because we don’t kill them when they’re slow to find a family, or have special needs, or need medical treatment.

And we hardly ever turn away dogs or cats found stray in our service areas.

We recently had to suspend intake from our contracted entities because we just have no room. But that’s only part of the problem.

Many shelters are government funded or have partnerships with other organizations who help pay the bills. Contracts and adoption fees help, but they don’t bring in near enough to care for all those who need our help. Fundraisers can help, but they are time-consuming and expensive to put on.

LCHS, Inc.’s work is funded by YOU, donors and supporters. Businesses, families, community groups and individuals.

Mortgage, utilities, insurance, payroll, food, preventatives and vet care are our major expenses.



These precious dogs and cats (82 at this writing) need your support to get them through the remainder of 2022.

Honestly, we’re struggling to keep the doors open even for the next weeks.

LCHS, Inc. maintains a Platinum (highest) rating for transparency on Candid/Guidestar, has never failed a state inspection.

Our animal data is reported monthly to Shelter Animals Count (the national shelter database) and we’re Best Friends Network Partners. Our annual reports to the state are available online. We are an open book. Our EIN is 01-0865151.

We’re asking our community to come through once again, now and in a big way, to help us help the pets who need us all. Anyone who has ever loved a pet knows how precious these lives are, and how much they deserve our care.

Any help is greatly appreciated. Reach out at 913-250-0506, or email LvnCoHS@live.com, or better yet, visit the shelter at 100 W. Gilman Road, Lansing. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1-7 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

— Blackdeer is director at Leavenworth County Humane Society.