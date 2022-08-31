25 years ago: Aug. 20, 1997

It rained the morning of Tuesday, August 19 but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm and spirit at the opening of the first day of classes at Genesis Christian Academy. The founding class for the new school has eight students from the Tonganoxie, Basehor and Shawnee area, six boys and two girls.

Although early August may seem early to think about deer hunting, it is a good time to begin scouting for trophy bucks. Warm summer evenings invite deer into open feed fields where they may be studied to learn about their antler potential for the coming season.

Only one pen of rabbits was sold at this year’s fair. Laura Anderson, Basehor, Basehor Rustlers 4-H Club received $620 on her Champion Rabbit Meat pen, which was purchased by Kan Gas Corp. of Basehor.

50 years ago: Aug. 31, 1972

The new track at the high school surrounds the football field. Next spring there will be a complete track program for boys and an athletic program for girls. The track is a quarter mile of asphalt and should last indefinitely. There are also areas for pole vault, long jump, and all other track events. Coaches and administrators are hopeful the League Track Meet can be held here in the spring.

A copy of the new blueprint of the Maple Grove Cemetery of Tonganoxie and a list of all burials with dates and location since the organization of the cemetery in 1883 has been deposited in the files of the Kansas State Historical Society in Topeka. A copy has been filed with the City Clerk of Tonganoxie as well as with the board members of the association and with the local mortician. These records are available to any interested person.

An attractive new shingle and glass front is nearly completed on Murray’s Pharmacy. Extensive remodeling is also underway on the inside.

Twenty-four Ft. Riley soldiers have set up headquarters at Basehor High School where they have resumed installation of the football field fence, goal posts, scoreboard, concession stand and restrooms. The Army, in an attempt to improve the image of the services, has adopted a program of work assistance to communities in which the Army labor is provided free when materials are supplied by the community.

Harold Putthoff hauled the battered remains of a 1964 Chevrolet wrecked on County Road 5 just north of the Wayne Black Farm. Two young men from Leavenworth received injuries in the one car crash. Both were taken to the hospital by the Quisenberry ambulance.

There are some things money can’t buy. A good reputation can’t be bought. It must be earned. Ratliff Pharmacy has earned its unmatched reputation through 94 years of service with seventy-two years at the same corner. An experienced pharmacist is always on duty to fill your prescriptions promptly, accurately, and at a reasonable cost.

75 years ago: Aug. 14, 1947

A Kansas City Kansas woman and her brother were thrown from a moving vehicle this past Thursday morning. A little liquor, some friendly conversation at a local ball game and three unknown assailants created a hair-raising situation. Patsy Hughes and her brother William Long both of KC were in attendance at a local business baseball game in KCMO. While they were there, they made acquaintance with three men, agreeing to meet them at Sherman Bar. After several drinks of alcohol, the three suggested an automobile ride and headed west. First to be tossed from the moving vehicle was William who objected to the men’s behavior. It seems they got fresh with his sister, and he protested, was slugged and thrown out of the car. Patsy was driven to a spot on the highway about one mile east of Tonganoxie and dumped on the pavement. She was very lucky as a tourist car from Colorado drove over her and straddled her body completely. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lawrence with minor injuries. The men are long gone with Patsy’s ring, purse, and watch.

Here’s a question from a bystander- “How’d you like to be getting six kids ready for school?” That will certainly eat into your cost of living.

We received two inches of rain this last week and are hoping that the corn crop will survive. After two weeks of blistering 100-degree temperatures, we are thankful for the moisture.

This week’s polio tip is to avoid over fatigue. During these hot summer months, strenuous exercise should be mild to moderate especially during the hottest part of the day. March of Dimes funds conducted experiments showing that overly fatigued mice were twice as likely to catch the virus as their relaxed control partner. Polio danger months are June through September. Hopefully a vaccine will be available soon.

100 years ago: Aug. 31, 1922

Last Friday afternoon at three o’clock the Council met in special session and opened the bids submitted for the installation of a sanitary sewer and a disposal plant for Tonganoxie. There were nine bidders competing.

After the opening of the bids the Council adjourned until eight o’clock in the evening to give the City Clerk and the Engineers time to compile the bids.

At the evening session of the Council, with Councilman Christensen acting as Mayor in the absence of Mayor Heynen, the engineer Mr. Vietch read the bids in totals.

The H.C.Botsford Construction Leavenworth having the lowest bid, $62,625.22, the Engineer advised the Council to enter into a contract with said firm upon presentation of the proper bond.

Upon motion the Council unanimously instructed the Mayor and Clerk to contract for the sewer as recommended by the Engineers.

The engineers estimate of the cost of this work was $69,978. Thus, the contract will be $7352.78. lower. The main sewer and disposal plant will cost $39,384.89.

The disposal plant will be located on the Foley farm east of town, and after the sewage has passed through the Fanhoff tank and sand and sludge fitters it will empty into Tonganoxie Creek.

125 years ago: Sept. 2, 1897

Leavenworth county will have a new railroad in operation within its confines soon and that too without voting a cent of bonds or laying a single rail. A press dispatch speaks of the train service as follows:

“Kansas City, Mo. Aug. 27. Within a week Kansas City will have a new railroad, which will give the city additional freight and passenger connections with Omaha, St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Quincy and many important towns in Missouri and Iowa. The Kansas City and Northern connection railway system and the northern feeder for the Kansas City, Pittsburg, and Gulf railway, has closed a deal with the Chicago Great Western railway for the use of its track to Conception, Mo., where direct connection will be made with the Omaha and St. Louis for Omaha. It is announced positively that passenger and freight trains will begin to run between the points named the latter part of next week. The opening of the new line will give Kansas City a railroad to Omaha which will be only eighteen miles longer than the shortest route and will be the most direct line to many leading towns in Missouri and Iowa. The Pittsburg and Gulf management says it will equal the time made by any other line running from Kansas City to Omaha.