Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapters are partnering to raise money during Suicide Prevention Month during Friday’s high school football game in Basehor.

FCCLA members from both schools will be making Cupcakes and Cookies for a Cause at their Stressed is Desserts Spelled Backwards bake sale at Friday’s season-opening football game for both schools at the BLHS stadium.

In addition to the bake sale, organizers will be “lighting” flameless candles for the Be the Light campaign that’s been established to help those struggling with emotional pain.

The clubs are working together to raise money for the Colton Foster Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to bring awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention, along with promote mental wellness and resiliency to youth in the community.

Visitors to Friday’s football game should look for the balloon arch that will be on the north side of the walkway at the stadium.

The THS and BLHS FCCLA chapters have a goal of raising at least $1,000 at the football game.

There also will be information about the Trevor Project available at the sale. The Trevor Project was established in 1998 and provides 24-7 crisis support to youths in the LGBTQ community.