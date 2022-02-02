Lansing’s Elizabeth Krebs named to University of Iowa dean’s list for 2021 fall semester

Elizabeth Krebs, Lansing was among more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Krebs is a fourth-year student in Iowa’s college of liberal arts and sciences and is majoring in journalism and mass communication.

Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first-year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second-year students, only 1,836 third-year students and only 2,304 fourth-year students.