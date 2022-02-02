Tonganoxie High School’s unveiling of the new learning center with an open house will be next week.

The event originally was scheduled for this evening, but the event was moved due to the anticipated inclement weather that is expected in the coming days.

The open house will be 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the new two-story learning center on the THS campus.

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society members will be on hand to discuss the new mural in the THS media center as well.

The mural touches on some of Tonganoxie’s history.

More about the mural can be found in a special story on page 5A.

There also will be a special ceremony at 6 p.m. to dedicate the American flag flagpole outside the main entrance.

Tonganoxie resident JW Evans donated the main pole to the school district.