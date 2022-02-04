The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling team originally was set to compete Wednesday at the Frontier League Meet, but the tournament was moved to Friday to due inclement weather concerns.

The league meet starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Eudora.

Tonganoxie then will compete in a Class 4-1A regional at Baldwin. It's the site of one of four 4-1A regionals, with Chanute, Colby and Whitewater-Remingtion the other locations.

Other teams at the regional are Atchison, Baldwin, Burlingame, Santa Fe Trail, Atchison County,Mission Valley, Eudora, Doniphan West, Holton, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Marysville, McLouth, Jeff West, Osage City, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Pomona-West Franklin, Rossville, Sabetha, Bishop Miege, Silver Lake, Rock Creek, Hayden, Wamego and Wellsville.