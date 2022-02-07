Tonganoxie High girls wrestling has two league champions.

Taylor Lux and Madison Daniels won individual titles Friday at the Frontier League Meet in Eudora.

Tonganoxie placed sixth with 60 points.

Baldwin won the meet with 137 points, while Spring Hill was second with 115 and Paola third with 113.5.

Eudora came in fourth with 88, fifth with Bonner Springs with 68, Ottawa seventh with 35 and Louisburg eighth with 3.

Daniels (11-6) won her league title in the 101-pound division after pinning Averi Cochran (1-20) from Spring Hill in 56 seconds and Baldwin’s Morgan Base (8-15) in 55 seconds.

Taylor Lux improved to 18-6 with four straight pins. She defeated Bonner Springs’ Kylie Enriquez (8-20) in 16 seconds and Lousiburg’s Bailey Hallas (7-11) in 42 seconds. She pinned Baldwin’s Brianna Mitchell (21-10) at the end of the second period (4:00) and then quickly took care of Paola’s Kylee Slyter (17-6) in 35 seconds.

Grace Stean, meanwhile, turned in a silver-medal performance at 170. She’ll head into regionals with a 13-11 record after winning by fall against Baldwin’s Kaitlin Base (12-17) and Spring Hill’s Lexi Suter (13-20) by forfeit. She then lost to Bonner Springs’ Olivia Stean by fall (0:44). Olivia Stean is undefeated at 35-0.

Ana Tochtrop finished in third place at 191. She lost to Paola’s Alyssa Bartlett (12-6) by fall (2:26) and Baldwin’s Elee Pittman (26-5) by a 5-4 decision. She then defeated Bonner Springs’ Bianca Keith (8-15) by fall (5:57).

Sydney Shephard placed fifth at 143. Shephard (7-20) lost to Spring Hill’s Nevaeh Tauer (26-7) by fall (0:45) and then received a bye before falling to Baldwin’s Makayla Hirschmann (13-16) by fall (0:46).

Shephard then won by fall (0:36) against Ottawa’s Fae Fultz (7-16).

Holly Bates (12-13) placed sixth at 132, while Abigail Starcher forfeited due to injury at 115.

Tonganoxie will compete in a Class 4-1A regional Friday and Saturday at Baldwin. It's the site of one of four 4-1A regionals, with Chanute, Colby and Whitewater-Remingtion the other locations.

Other teams at the regional are Atchison, Baldwin, Burlingame, Santa Fe Trail, Atchison County,Mission Valley, Eudora, Doniphan West, Holton, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Marysville, McLouth, Jeff West, Osage City, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Pomona-West Franklin, Rossville, Sabetha, Bishop Miege, Silver Lake, Rock Creek, Hayden, Wamego and Wellsville.