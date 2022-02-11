The Leavenworth girls basketball team looked ready to cruise on out of Tonganoxie with a victory heading into the fourth quarter Thursday at the Tonganoxie High gymnasium.

The home team had different plans.

The Pioneers led, 34-17, after three quarters, but then the Chieftains came to life. Tonganoxie shots started to fall and the THS defense forced a string of turnovers and stops.

A swift 12-0 Tonganoxie run pulled the Chieftains within five, 34-29, with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the home team, the margin would not narrow anymore. Timely buckets and free throws down the stretch helped LHS hold on for a 44-33 victory.

Leavenworth, currently the largest school in Class 5A improved to 5-7 on the season. Tonganoxie fell to 6-10. THS had won four of its last five, but has now dropped two games in a row. The Chieftains also lost a tough game Tuesday at home against Jeff West, 43-35. THS nearly had a five-game winning streak, but lost to Shawnee Heights, 55-53, in double overtime Feb. 1.

THS coach Mitch Loomis said he thought the team was continuing to make strides while learning more about themselves. The team has some tough competition ahead in the final couple weeks of the regular season, but the THS coach said that if the team can make some adjustments “the girls have a shot at being every bit as good of a team as we want to be.”

Tonganoxie’s remaining schedule is Monday at Hayden (7-6) in Topeka, Tuesday at home against Spring Hill (10-4) and Feb. 18 at Paola (8-7). The regular season wraps up Feb. 22 with a third consecutive Frontier League clash at Ottawa (8-6). Spring Hill is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 15 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket. If the postseason were to start today, THS would be in the Wamego substate and take on No. 2 Wamego in the substate semifinals.

Wamego defeated Tonganoxie, 63-22, in mid-January during the Tonganoxie Invitational quarterfinals.

LEAVENWORTH 44, TONGANOXIE 33

Score by quarters

Leavenworth 13 10 11 10 — 44

Tonganoxie 4 8 5 16 — 33

Individual scoring

Leavenworth — Garrett 1 0-0 2, McLain 0 2-4 2, James 5(1) 5-6 18, Gardner 3(1) 4-5 13, West 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0(2) 0-2 6, Wright 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10(4) 12-19 44.

Tonganoxie — Hattie Baldock 3(1) 0-2 9, Emma Sunderland 1 5-7 7, Raegan Seba 2(1) 0-0 7, Brooklyn Lang 1 0-0 2, Chyanne Aaron 0(2) 1-2 7, Sage Isaacs 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7(4) 7-13 33