McLouth High will be sending two wrestlers to state in the first year of girls wrestling as a varsity sport at MHS.

Sophomore Leighanna Patz will take a 22-1 record to state. She defeated Rossville sophomore Keera Lacock (33-6) by a 7-2 decision in the 126-pound division finals.

Freshman Raquel Manthe (15-13) finished third at 143 after she defeated Silver Lake junior Maddie Spreer (16-16) by fall in the second period (3:49).

Freshman Savannah Dlugopolski (5-21) and Sophomore Marissa Caray (14-8) also competed at regionals, but didn’t earn state berths. The top four places advance to state.

Dlugopolski lost to Sila freshman Karley Holmes (18-13) by fall (1:36) and then was knocked out in the consolation bracket when Burlingame freshman Kaylynn Maclaskey (3-11) pinned her late in the first period (1:43). Maclaskey was 1-9 entering regionals, but earned a state berth after going 2-2 and taking fourth at Saturday’s meet for the Bearcats.

Caray opened the tournament at 132 with a pin at the end of the second period against Rock Creek junior Gracie Roth (8-21). Wellsville sophomore Lainey Farley (29-6) then knocked her out of the championship bracket with a pin late in the first period (1:48). She then lost in the consolation bracket to Sabetha freshman Ellyannah Clinton (10-18) by a 4-0 decision.

McLouth placed ninth out of 27 teams. MHS scored 46 points, with Holton winning the regional title with 125 points

Team scores

Holton, 125, 2. Santa Fe Trail, 107; 3. Baldwin, 89; 4. Silver Lake, 77; 5. Eudora, 74; 6. Rossville, 73; 7. Tonganoxie, 64, 8. Oskaloosa, 48; 9. McLouth, 46; 10. Wellsville, 41; 11. Burlingame, 34; 12. Marsyville, 33; 13. Mission Valley, 26; 14. Sabetha, 24; 15. Atchison, 23; 16. Atchison County and Osage City, 22 (tie); 18. Jeff West, 20; 19. Perry-Lecompton, 10; 20. Hayden, 8; 21. West Franklin and Rock Creek, 4 (tie). Doniphan West, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Bishop Miege and Wamego did not score.