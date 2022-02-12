Tonganoxie High will be sending four wrestlers to the Class 4-3-2-1A Girls Wrestling Championships later this month.

Taylor Lux won a regional title in the 109-pound division Saturday at Baldwin, while Grace Stean placed second at 170, Madison Daniels third at 101 and Ana Tochtrop fourth at 191.

Tonganoxie finished seventh out of 27 teams at the 4-1A regional. Holton won the meet with 125 points.

Lux advances to state for the first time after defeating Silver Lake freshman Karley Holmes (18-13) in the closing seconds of the second period with a pin. She won by fall at the 3:56 mark.

A senior this year for the Chieftains, Lux will take a 27-10 record into state. Lux has been competing on the girls team since her sophomore year, as that was the first year the Kansas State High School Activities Association made it a varsity sport.

Stean will join Lux thanks to a silver-medal finish in Baldwin. The freshman finished as regional runner-up after losing to Atchison County’s Hannah Simmers (12-3) in the finals. Simmers got the pin with 16 seconds left in the first period. Stean takes a 16-16 record to Salina in a couple weeks.

Daniels (15-12) took third after defeating Hayden sophomore Elaina Wolff (8-11) in the second period (3:23). The top four finishers in each weight class earn a state berth. Daniels is making her first appearance as a junior.

Tochtrop, a sophomore for the Chieftains, placed fourth at 191. Baldwin sophomore Elee Pittman (28-6) pinned Tochtrop (10-18) 16 seconds into the consolation match.

THS had six wrestlers compete overall at Baldwin. Freshman Grae Vanderwiede finished her season at 14-15. She lost by fall in the second period (2:34) against Eudora junior Kayleigh Miller (10-16) and then by fall in the second period (2:14) to Santa Fe Trail junior Savana Hook (12-10) at 120. Sophomore Sydney Shephard ended her season in the 143-pound division. Shephard went 13-28 on the season. She lost Saturday to Holton senior Sadie Walker by fall in the first period (0:56), though she bounced back with a consolation bracket pin against Rock Creek freshman Myra Thomas (4-21) in 16 seconds. Her season unfortunately ended a round later after Baldwin junior Makayla Hirshmann (15-18) pinned her 28 seconds into the match.

The state championships for girls wrestling will be Feb. 23-24 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.