Hosting a substate championship still is a possibility for the Tonganoxie High boys basketball team, but the Chieftains suffered a bad loss Monday in Topeka.

THS lost to Hayden, 58-35, and dropped to 10-7 on the season.

Tonganoxie was the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket heading into this week, but the Wildcats gave the Chieftains fits on Monday in the non conference game.

Andrew Willson led Tonganoxie scorers with 13, while Zane Novotney had eight.

Hayden improved to 4-12 on the season.

The loss came a week after Tonganoxie defeated winless Jeff West, 61-23, in Tonganoxie.

Novotney had 13 in that game, while Willson and Mikey Conroy each had 11. Cuyler Kietzmann scored nine, Caleb Clark seven, and Alex Crowley five.

Tonganoxie had 11 three-pointers in the game, including one from reserve Brandon Wilson late in the game. Isaiah Holthaus also scored two for THS.

Tonganoxie played at home Tuesday against Spring Hill (3-13) after The Mirror’s print deadline and then has its home finale Friday against Paola (11-5). The regular-season finale is Tuesday at Ottawa (3-12).

THS was the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket as of midday Tuesday. If the season were to end today, the Chieftains would be home to No. 11 Chanute (6-10) in the substate semifinals. Wamego is the No. 4 seed currently at 11-6, so THS could regain that No. 4 seed and host throughout substate if THS wins out and Wamego loses one of its final regular season games.