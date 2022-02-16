Active cases have dropped steadily in the past two weeks, but there also have been 12 more COVID-19 related deaths during that time, according to Leavenworth County Health Department statistics.

For instance, Leavenworth went from 364 active cases Jan. 31 to 117 on Monday. Tonganoxie went from 48 to 22 during that two-week span and Basehor from 73 to 20.

Leavenworth County was at 97 deaths total as of Jan. 31. On Monday, that number was at 109, with all of the new deaths being community cases.

One of the cases involved someone between ages 35-44, while three involved people 55-64. Another six new cases were reported among residents ages 65-74 and two between 75 and 84.

Four of the 109 have involved Lansing Correctional Facility inmates.

Active cases have been down across the board in the past two weeks, as the numbers were: Lansing, from 139 on Jan. 31 to 45 on Monday; Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, including the town of Linwood, from 95 to 29; and Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Tonganoxie, including the city of Easton, from 40 to 17.

There were eight hospitalizations Jan. 31 (six unvaccinated, two vaccinated), six on Feb. 7 (five unvaccinated, one vaccinated) and four Monday (three unvaccinated, one vaccinated).

In total, there were 250 active community cases as of Monday, along with three U.S. Penitentiary inmate cases.

There also were 477 recoveries in the past week. That number was 1,065 on Jan. 31 and 780 on Feb. 7.

LCHD has administered 42,297 COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic.

The health department has given more than 36,000 Moderna shots (16,095 first doses, 15,688 second and 4,734 third), more than 1,600 Johnson & Johnson shots (1,561 first doses and 117 second) and about 4,100 Pfizer shots (1,788 first doses, 1,541 second and 773 third).

The next walk-in vaccination clinic at the health department will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at LCHD, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth. The Pfizer pediatric dose will be administered in the children’s clinic. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign and be present for minors receiving the vaccine.

Booster vaccinations also are available for anyone 12 or older.

More information can be found in the COVID-19 section of Leavenworth County’s website at leavenworthcounty.org.