More than 400 students graduated from Emporia State University in December 2021, including several from Leavenworth County.

Here’s a list of local graduates:

Tonganoxie

• Christie Erin Davis, master’s in elementary education.

Basehor

• Paul James Novo Gradac, bachelor’s in biology with a concentration in ecology and biodiversity.

Lansing

• Cara Nicole Babcock, Summa Cum Laude bachelor’s in education in elementary education.

Leavenworth

• Grant Greenberg, master’s in health, physical education and recreation.

• Faith L. Kelly, Magna Cum Laude bachelor’s in education in elementary education.

• Leah Thomas, master’s in library science with a concentration in archives studies.

• Christine Suzann Varnal, master’s in history.

• Jennie Lee Wooten, master’s in English.