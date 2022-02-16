Archive for Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Emporia State University graduates announced
February 16, 2022
More than 400 students graduated from Emporia State University in December 2021, including several from Leavenworth County.
Here’s a list of local graduates:
Tonganoxie
• Christie Erin Davis, master’s in elementary education.
Basehor
• Paul James Novo Gradac, bachelor’s in biology with a concentration in ecology and biodiversity.
Lansing
• Cara Nicole Babcock, Summa Cum Laude bachelor’s in education in elementary education.
Leavenworth
• Grant Greenberg, master’s in health, physical education and recreation.
• Faith L. Kelly, Magna Cum Laude bachelor’s in education in elementary education.
• Leah Thomas, master’s in library science with a concentration in archives studies.
• Christine Suzann Varnal, master’s in history.
• Jennie Lee Wooten, master’s in English.
