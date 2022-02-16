Archive for Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Local student named to dean’s list at Illinois school
February 16, 2022
Kaelana Mong, Lansing, is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill.
