Haylee Weissenbach, McLouth, was among nearly 100 Emporia State University students named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list in the fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list, students earned a semester grade-point average that puts them in the top 10 percent of all students enrolled in full-time undergraduate work within the college and have a cumulative 3.5 GPA for all Emporia State courses.