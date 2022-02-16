An early morning blaze Sunday destroyed a Tonganoxie home.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Melrose Lane

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries sustained during the fire, according to a Tonganoxie City Fire Department press release.

Crews found heavy fire through the roof and the north side of the structure, while the house to the north sustained damage.

The house was determined to be a total loss.

Utility companies were notified and the cause is under investigation, the release said.

Tonganoxie City Fire received mutual aid from Fairmount, Stranger, Reno and Tonganoxie township fire departments. Estimated loss was $300,000, the release said.

Social media groups in Tonganoxie shared information about a Go Fund Me page to help the family. The page showed that about $1,800 had been donated as of Tuesday afternoon. The goal for the page is $20,000.

More information about how to donate can be found at gofundme.com/f/j5vdn2-house-firefamily-loses-everything?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.